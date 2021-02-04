Swanson takes over Lima Legion for meet-and-greet

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Cloudy and becoming windy overnight. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Cloudy and becoming windy overnight. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.