Swanson takes over Lima Legion for meet-and-greet

One of the candidates running for mayor of Lima held a meet and greet Thursday night to get more acquainted with the community.
Autumn Swanson was at the American Legion with her campaign crew to introduce herself as she runs for mayor. She stood at the podium telling people at the Legion and those watching her live stream all of the things she has accomplished while working in Lima for the past 15 years.
Swanson said instead of telling people why they shouldn’t vote for other candidates, she’d rather let everyone know why she should be mayor of Lima. If she gets elected, her plan of action is to start by getting the community more involved.
“My first thought is to really engage with residents, to really get them more involved with the city because it takes each and every one of us to actually effect change for the city,” says Swanson.
Also running for mayor is Elizabeth Hardesty, Joshua Hayes, and Sharetta Smith. Swanson will be facing them in the may primary election. The top two candidates will go on to the November election.
If you missed Swanson’s meet and greet, head to Swanson's campaign Facebook for video of the livestream.