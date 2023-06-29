June 29, 2023 Press Release from Kaye Phillips, Swiss Community Historical Society: The Swiss Community Historical Society of Bluffton and Pandora will host its second Summer Saturday event at the Schumacher Homestead this Saturday, July 1, from 1-4 p.m.
The special activity will feature Van Risser demonstrating and sharing some examples of hearth cooking. During the early years Swiss Settlement cooks used a back fire and pulled hot coals forward under a cast iron pot. They learned to control their fire and plan what kind of heat was needed for different tasks—roasting, boiling, frying, stewing, heating water for washing, etc. A steady supply of firewood was essential and was probably logged, cut up, and carried into the house by the men and boys.
The public is invited to attend this event. Period-costumed docents will be on hand for guided tours of the air-conditioned house, as well as the summer kitchen, garden, workshop, and barn. Private tours may be arranged for Mondays-Saturdays by contacting Susie Gratz at gratzds@roadrunner.com or calling 419-358-4822 and leaving a message.
Again, the event is on July 1, 2023, at the Schumacher House located at 8350 Bixel Road outside Bluffton, Ohio, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Admission is $5, and free for those under age 17 and members. For more information about the Swiss Historical Society, you can find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SwissCommunityHistoricalSociety