Symphony candidate gives Lima students a lesson in conducting

Lima West Middle School students got a special visit from a musical guest Thursday afternoon.
Lima Symphony Orchestra music director finalist Steven Jarvi spoke with seventh and eighth graders about the role of a conductor and his path in becoming a professional musician and conductor. He is one of seven candidates this season that is auditioning for the next music director of the lima symphony orchestra. Jarvi also demonstrated some conducting techniques and gave kids insight on how they themselves can pursue a career in music.
“Usually, being able to tell them a little bit about what I do and how I do that, how I'm kind of equal parts the coach, the coach and the quarterback at the same time during the performance,” says Jarvi. “Just giving them some sort of access to like, what's a conductor?”
Jarvi is set to conduct the symphony's upcoming concert "A Pirate's Life for Me" this Sunday, March 8th at the Civic Center.