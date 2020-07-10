LIMA, Ohio - After 11 straight days reaching the 90s, that streak ends today. Sunshine will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms by the lunch hour, continuing through the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the mid/upper 80s at noon, then fall closer to 80° as the showers arrive.
The weekend will bring some real relief from the heat! The skies clear Saturday morning for sunshine. We'll see the risk of an isolated shower or t-storm during the afternoon, but much of the day will remain dry. It will be rather breezy as well. Sunday brings a better threat for scattered showers and t-storms, with even cooler highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s!! Enjoy!
Next week starts off on a very nice note. We'll enjoy comfortable weather Monday and most of Tuesday. The heat and humidity will build in again mid to late week.