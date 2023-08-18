Table-scape artists tell a story through designing table displays with a theme

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - At the Agriculture and Fine Arts Building at the Allen County Fairgrounds, it was the open class table-scapes judging.
Table-scaping is setting the table in a special way to highlight a specific theme. Today's themes were Oktoberfest, a coronation dinner, and honoring veterans. Entries were judged on the placement of centerpieces and silverware, and how well they conveyed the theme. While not a widely entered competition, it's one that comes from the heart.
"It's telling a story. It's presenting your event to your guests and how you want it to be perceived. And it's kind of like your final touch of love to the people who are going to be sitting at the table with with you. To show them that it's important and your just not sitting down and eating a meal,"
There will be two more table-scape displays during the fair with one including a Barbie dinner theme. That display will be judged Monday at 3 p.m. and be on display through Wednesday.