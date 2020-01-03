It is a situation that no one should ever have to face but unfortunately, it happens too often in our society.

Tabletop Toolkits from the Ohio EMA about active aggressor situations are available online

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency recognizes that active aggressor situations do happen and people need to be prepared to respond. The EMA has several tabletop exercise tool kits available online to start the needed dialogue to deal with possible "active situations". The most recent tool kit added is "Houses of Worship Targeted Disruption". It is designed for congregations of various sizes to discuss and prepare how they would respond if attacked.

Allen County EMA Director Tom Berger says, “What the kit does is it sets up everything from the preplanning stage all the way through the after review for each individual house of worship.”

The release of the "Houses of Worship" toolkit was just days after a gunman shot and killed two people in a Texas church. To get this tabletop exercise or others log onto the Ohio Emergency Management website.

