Take time and give back to your community is message from 2021 Athena Award winner

“Do small things with a great purpose” was the message to area businesswomen from the Chamber's 2021 Athena Award recipient.
Kathy Keller speaking to the first in person “Women in Business” luncheon in nearly 2-years. The event is sponsored by the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce. Keller says she learned that motto from her mother and has based her life on it. She encourages women to take the time and give back to their community.
Keller adds, “We don’t have to be everything to an organization. But just a little bit helps, and it lightens the load for everybody. Because we are all busy and society is quickly moving. But we need to make time for it, and it’s got to become a priority.”
Kathy Keller is also the Regional Director of the Small Business Development Center at Rhodes State College.