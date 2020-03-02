Taking a look at how the coronavirus affects the stock market

The coronavirus is affecting the stock market - we spoke to a local financial advisor to get her view on the matter.

Debora Lee with Edward Jones sees the coronavirus as a triggering event for what may become a bear market. That's when the Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 20 percent or more. Last week though, the market saw a decline of 12 percent. As the market rises and falls throughout the coronavirus situation, Lee says it might be a good idea to take a look at your portfolio.

"Don’t let your emotions make decisions when you have a pullback in the market," Lee said. "This is a good time if you’re a little nervous to take a look at your portfolio, make sure that with your stocks and your bonds, that you have the correct percentages that reflect on what your risk tolerance is."

Bear markets are actually pretty common, happening once in every three and half years or so.

 

