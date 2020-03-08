Talent around every every corner at the Putnam County Arts Festival

Students got to show off their artistic skills today at the Putnam County Arts Festival at Leipsic High School.
There was a piece of art from every school district in the county, and from every grade. The main part of the art show highlighted pieces from students grades 9-12.
One 12th grader Grace Miller won a best in show ribbon for her drawing. She said she was inspired to draw it one night after being under stress from school, and wanted to release her emotions in a creative way.
“It’s an amazing experience," says Grace Miller. "I love art, just as a creative outlet and I think it’s really important for students in general to have that.”
The Putnam County Honors band and Chorus also performed at the festival.