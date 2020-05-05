Talking to kids about wearing face masks in public

With wearing a face mask out in public is becoming a norm in society, some children might be finding it hard to adapt.
Ann Johnson, an Ohio Northern University Psychology faculty member, says that young children may become uncomfortable with the idea of wearing a face mask or seeing people wear them. She says that some children might feel anxious because they think having to wear a mask implies that they are sick or could get sick. She also compares children fearing people wearing medical face masks to them being scared of people wearing a Halloween mask.
"In part that's probably because they don't understand that the identity of the person inside the costume hasn't changed even though they're wearing a costume,” says Johnson.
She says some things that might help your child get comfortable with wearing a mask is to practice wearing masks inside before you go out in public, and possibly use a reward system for when they wear their mask properly.