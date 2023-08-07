Talking to your kids about "Stranger Danger"

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - With kids getting ready to head back to school, now is a good time for parents to talk with their little ones about "Stranger Danger". If you've never had that talk before, you may be wondering what to say.
Experts tell parents that explaining to their children that there's never a reason an adult would need a child's help finding something. And it's also a good idea to go over some scenarios where a bad person might ask them for help. For example, they might say they lost their puppy and need help finding it. Or they may try to entice them with treats or even electronics.
It's also important to teach your kids who the good people are like police officers, firefighters, and teachers. Or someone with a badge at a store. Another helpful tip can be to come up with a family password.
"I tell my patients to have a secret family password that is only between your family, so if someone comes up to my child and says, hey your mom is running behind, she's at the hospital, she was in a car accident, she told me to pick you up. My kids are trained to say, hey, what's our secret family password?" explained Dr. So, Cleveland Clinic Children's.
And if your child gets lost, Dr. So says it's okay to tell your children they can ask another parent for help. Most parents would happily lend a hand in that kind of situation.