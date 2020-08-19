Targeted traffic area seeing dozens of traffic stops

Since the start of a two-week targeted traffic enforcement plan on Lima’s west side, dozens of traffic stops have been made.
Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin says just since Friday, his officers have made 36 stops involving distracted driving, speeding, and other traffic violations. The enforcement is a joint effort between the Lima Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Allen County Sheriff's Office. The idea is to get people to voluntarily make a change in their driving habits to keep the roads safe.
Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin explains, “Our goal here isn’t to see how many stops we can make or how many tickets we can write. Our goal is to bring awareness to these traffic safety issues we are dealing with out there in that and that the motoring public needs to be able to be conscious of their driving behaviors.”
Martin says they will study the data they get during the targeted enforcement and will hopefully have these on a regular basis.