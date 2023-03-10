A Findlay building will soon see rehabilitation efforts to house office space and more in the future.
The vacant building located at 331 North Main street will receive a tax credit of $221,000 for the $1,350,000 project. The structure was originally built back in 1889 and housed previous tenants such as a drugstore, barbershop, and a tailor on the first floor, as well as offering apartment space in the above floors.
The building has been vacant for a decade in the city. Rehabilitation efforts will include preserving historical features such as the arched windows and doors and façade.
The building will now see rehabilitation efforts to preserve historical features as well as provide office and retail space, in addition to residential units.