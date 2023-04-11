Tax deduction possible for storm damaged property

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you have had property damage from the recent storms, the Allen County Auditor's Office says they may be able to help get you a tax break.
If you lost or suffered damage to your home, garage, barn, or other structures that show up on your property tax bill, the auditor's office says you can deduct up to 75% of the value of those structures on next year's valuation. To get the process started you need to fill out a form from the auditor's office detailing the damage.
"The form asks for the amount of damage if they are aware of it," says Rachael Gilroy, Allen County Auditor. "So, if it is available fill that out, otherwise our appraisers will estimate a value, according to the value that we already have on record. And then because this most recent storm happened April 1st, which just approaches the second quarter of the year, we can deduct up to 75% of that value. There was a wind storm that happened the week before as well, which if it happened during that, it would have been during the first quarter, we can deduct up to 100% then."
This deduction is available in all counties in the state, and you can pick up forms at your county's auditor's office or by logging on to allencountyohauditor.com and click on the like in recent news.