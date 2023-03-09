Tax filing deadline is just over a month away on April 18th

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tax season is underway, and while many dread it, many still need to race against the clock to file their paperwork.
The tax filing deadline for this year is April 18th. There was also an increase in the standard deduction this year. It's now at $13,850 for single filers and $27,700 for married couples filing jointly. Another important factor to keep in mind is that there are no more COVID credits that can be applied when it comes to filing your taxes.
"One of the major changes this year is that there is definitely no COVID payments or tax relief. We still have clients who say 'Hey, do we have any COVID relief or tax credit like we had EIP last year?' All of that is gone. So most importantly is that people need to make sure they are having the right amount withheld from their paychecks so that they don't owe taxes since most of those credits are gone," state Ibi Ojo, president of Fortune Accounting.
If you have any questions when it comes to taxes, you are urged to contact an agency to get the answers your need.