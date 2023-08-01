Tax Free Weekend in Ohio kicks off at midnight on August 4th

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The start of school is just around the corner, and Ohio is helping families get a little break this weekend when buying their supplies.
The tax-free weekend starts at midnight on August 4 and runs until 11:59 p.m. on August 6. The items that are tax-free are clothing $75 or less and school supplies and instructional materials that are $20 or less. This is the 5th year the state lawmakers have held a tax-free weekend in Ohio. But starting next year and every year after, the state could extend the tax-free savings to even more days thanks to a law passed in the recent state budget.
"So, in every August and in every year, there will be some period of time, depending on how much money Ohio retains," says Senate President Matt Huffman. "Where Ohioans will not have to pay sales tax on things that they can purchase under $500. Ohio will be the leader in this, so this is pretty exciting stuff."
The National Retail Federation says families plan to spend an average of $890 on back-to-school items this year, approximately $25 more than last year.