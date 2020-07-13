Tax tips as deadline to file quickly approaches

For those who have been waiting to file your taxes, the deadline is quickly approaching.
The federal government pushed back the usual tax-filing deadline from April to July, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with that new deadline coming later this week, those with Liberty Tax Services have been fairly busy helping people with last-minute filing.
If you haven't filed yet, there's still time - those with liberty say to make sure you have all your information together and that you can ask for an extension, if needed.
"Making sure that they have all of their information, their W-2s, their income that they would normally need to have to file their taxes," said Veronica Dortch, general manager of Liberty Tax Services. "If they can’t do anything else, they can try to do an extension; that doesn’t take away the penalty, it just buys them a little more time."
The deadline to file your taxes is Wednesday, July 15th.