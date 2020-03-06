Teachers at Temple Christian Schools kiss a pig for a cause

Kissing pigs for a good cause? Well, that is exactly what eight local teachers did on Friday.
Temple Christian held a “Food Fight” with 5 other local schools to see who could raise the most canned goods. All of the canned goods would go to support Family Promise, which is an organization that serves homeless families in Lima. Teachers from the losing homeroom in each grade had to kiss a piglet in front of the whole school. The school was given a $300 check for winning the food drive from HCF Management, a company that manages local healthcare facilities. Daniel Lee, HCF Community Marketing Coordinator spoke to us on the importance of giving back to the community.
He said, “We want to make sure we are giving to the community that is giving to us, and when the community starts giving back it just blossoms. We can have neighbors helping neighbors. To have a community like Lima doing this is just awesome.”
The students got a pretty good laugh at the teacher’s expense.
National Honor Society President, Grace Smith said, “It was pretty great. It was pretty funny, something different. We have never done anything like this before."
Temple Christian Schools raised 4,435 cans during the canned food drive.