Teachers, naturalists, and camp leaders from all over Ohio take part in ODNR's Wildlife Workshop

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Educators in Northwest Ohio are learning how to find some educational opportunities in the biggest classroom that they can use, the great outdoors.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife hosted their annual project wild workshop. Teachers, naturalists, and camp leaders from all across the state took part in the day-long hands-on workshop that focuses on animals and plants that people can find in their backyards. Plus, Project Wild also promotes conservation and environmental practices that they can teach their students. Unlike other teaching tools, the outdoors doesn't cost a thing.
That is the beauty of Project WILD. They try really hard to make the activities so the teachers don't have to go out and buy expensive equipment. They don't have to buy a ton of materials," says Jen Dennison, Education and Outreach Manager ODNR. "We of course we try and provide as an agency, we try and provide as much to them free of charge.
While nature could be pigeonholed as strictly a science curriculum, the program shows educators that many other areas could be adapted to some outside learning.
"Project WILD, Aquatic WILD, they do not just pertain to science you can utilize math, social studies, and ELA(English Language Arts) to your activities," says Abby Ditomassi, Wildlife Communication Specialist in Northwest Ohio. "We just did an urban nature search outside and so we were talking about all the different ways they could use this data that they found outside. Can they graph, can they share it in a citizen's science projects? So, it opens up a wide variety of things that it can do.">
The Northwest Ohio Division of Wildlife has been putting on this workshop for 25 years.