Teachers take part in "Education on Location Bootcamp" to learn how to connect students to area jobs

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's the first of its kind where teachers head to summer camp to learn more about job opportunities for their students.
The "Education on Location Bootcamp" is put on by the Allen County Business Advisory Council. Its purpose is to introduce teachers to the job opportunities in the region and connect their students to a career they could pursue. One of their stops today was at the city of Lima's Water Treatment Plant where they heard about the job opportunities from maintenance to certified operators at the plant. The hope is the teachers will take what they learn back to their home school which will help not only the employers but the students as well hopefully keeping kids local.
"This entire week we're visiting various business and industry to really highlight the jobs that are available in our community and the skills that are needed in our communities. So we have a group of a dozen teachers who are going around and learning all about these things," said Keith Horner, Apollo Career Center superintendent.
The teachers are earning 3 continuing education credits courtesy of the lieutenant governor's office for attending the boot camp.