Team Outreach and Fresh N Faded provide free haircuts and a Bingo night to CareCore residents

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Team Outreach Lima and Fresh N Faded teamed up to help the residents of CareCore in a couple of ways today.

Fresh and Faded gave free haircuts and then Team Outreach will hold a Bingo night for the residents Monday evening. They started helping in nursing homes just before the pandemic shut down outside visitors coming in. So, Team Outreach and Fresh N Faded are ready to get back to spending some time with the residents.

"We do a lot of work with the nursing homes because people have the tendency to forget about the people in a nursing home," says Quincy Peoples, Dir. Team Outreach Lima. "They are still humans too, they are still somebody's aunts, uncles, aunties, they don't have much interaction with the outside world so we do a lot of work with the nursing homes just to give back to them."

"You have to understand, our residents don't get a lot of visitors. COVID did a lot of damage to our people. People couldn't come in. When Team Outreach comes in we get smiles, it makes them happy," adds Christina Pinn, Activity Director for CareCore Lima. "It means the world to them. They are ready, they are coming out in droves. They just can't wait."

Team Outreach Lima and Fresh and Faded teaming up to put on other events like Trunk or Treat and Easter Egg hunts for the community.

