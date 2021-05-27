Teamwork and advanced tech save mother's life at St. Rita's

After their lives turned upside down during a life-threatening labor, one local family is finally leaving Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center with their new addition.
It was Mother's Day when the pregnant woman was rushed in with an amniotic fluid embolism. Dr. William Scherger, an OB/GYN at St. Rita's says this can have as little as a 20% survival rate. In order to save the mother's life, multiple departments had to team up to create a plan. They put her on an ECMO machine, which the Intensive Care Director, Dr. William Cole, says is the most advanced life support in the world. He says the outcome could have been way worse without it, or without their amazing teamwork.
“It’s rare you see this type of teamwork between this many specialties on a daily basis multiple times a day," Dr. Sandeep Patel, an Interventional Cardiologist explains. "But for all of us to come together and make the recommendations we did to be able to provide her the care that she got, really landed us in the outcome that we got here.”
“This is why we do it. This is why we put it together, is for this exact scenario," says Dr. Cole. "And that’s the most complicated case that you could think of and they all wanted to be a part of it. So, it was a wonderful thing to see, just the human endeavor behind it is just amazing to watch.”
“In the end, it all turned out very, very well," says Dr. Scherger. "Frankly for this to have happened at home and still survive, there was divine intervention as well.”
After nearly three weeks of undergoing care, both parents and baby were discharged on Thursday after making a full recovery.