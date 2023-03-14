Tech Tuesdays program aims to get senior citizens more tech-savvy

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Technology can be challenging for those who didn't grow up using it, and a local organization is helping make seniors more tech-savvy.
Senior Citizens Services in Lima partnered with Apollo Career Center to host Tech Tuesdays. A couple of students from Apollo's computer information support class offered hands-on training and a presentation on using our smartphones. The session touched on security settings, downloading apps, and how to close out of apps to avoid draining the battery. The goal is to make area seniors more confident, and perhaps, outsmart their grandkids!
"A lot of people said my kids get frustrated with me when I ask them a bunch of questions and I thought we could bring Tech Tuesday and partner with Apollo Career Center and have the kids teach some of our members and people in the community how to use their phones and devices better," said Ashley Heaphy, executive director of Senior Citizens Services.
"Technology is constantly evolving. It's always going to get better or worse depending on if you're the victim or not so to be educated and to be professional on how to use it is super important," explained Andrew Dunifon, computer info support class at Apollo Career Center.
There are two additional sessions planned for April and May to discuss computers, emails, and how to avoid malware. The class is open to all Allen County residents, ages 50 and up.