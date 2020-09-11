Teen vaping sees a decrease for first time in 3 years

A federal report released this week shows that overall use of vaping products among teenagers has fallen from previous years.
The CDC survey found that less than 20 percent of high schoolers and 5 percent of middle schoolers say they had recently used a vape, down 8 and 6 percent from last year. A more alarming statistic is that among the teens who do smoke e-cigarettes, the number of regular users is rising.
Kayla Monfort, the co-director of Activate Allen County, says she believes the numbers have decreased in response to the new Tobacco 21 laws enacted in multiple states around the country which raised the minimum legal age to buy tobacco products.
“Even though we’re seeing a decrease in the number of youth who are using vaping products, we still need to continue to push forward with policy and education work so we can continue to see those numbers go down and also work to make sure that we don’t see the addiction number continue to rise," says Monfort.
For help quitting smoking or vaping, you can reach out to Activate Allen County on their Facebook page or at 419-222-6045.