Teenager extradited from Tennessee for the suspected rape of a 5-year-old

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office has extradited a teenager from Tennessee for the rape of a five-year-old.
The sheriff's office filed the complaint for the 14-year-old in juvenile court at the end of 2019. With the help of the Robertson County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, the teen was taken into custody last week. Deputies drove to Tennessee and took the teen into custody and brought him back to Ohio. He's being held at the West Central Ohio Juvenile Detention Center. He will make his initial court appearance at a later date.
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH – Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his Office has completed an extradition of a juvenile from the State of Tennessee.
On December 31, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office filed a complaint in the Mercer County Juvenile Court charging the 14 year old male with the rape of a five year old child. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Robertson County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office worked closely sharing information to track down the juvenile and take him into custody. He was taken into custody, without incident, on January 9 in Robertson County, Tennessee. The juvenile later appeared in the Robertson County Juvenile Court and waived his extradition to the State of Ohio. He was then transported to the detention center that Robertson County uses, the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.
On Monday, January 13, two deputies from Mercer County drove to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, took custody of the juvenile, and brought him back to Ohio. Late that afternoon, the male was incarcerated at the West Central Ohio Juvenile Detention Center in Troy, the facility that normally houses juvenile prisoners for Mercer County.
He will be transported back to the Mercer County Juvenile Court at a later time for his initial court appearance.