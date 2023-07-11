Teens learn helpful life skills while making new friends at the YWCA's summer enrichment camp

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima YWCA is holding a summer enrichment camp for high school-aged students to foster both helpful life skills and new friendships.
Three days a week for four weeks, students will gather together to participate in community service, field trips, gardening, games, and crafts. They will also gain practical knowledge about topics such as financial literacy and cooking. YWCA youth coordinator Gwenda Bevis emphasized that the camp is free and provides a fun environment to learn something. On the first day, the teens got to know each other with icebreakers.
"Well, we hope they take away some new friends, learn something new. Some of them said they've never cooked before, so we're hoping that they'll have some fun learning a few cooking recipes — things that they actually made themselves and get to eat themselves. A new friendship and some new skills that will hopefully benefit them down the road," explained Gwenda Bevis, youth coordinator of YWCA
Bevis said that the camp has room for more students, and people can still register to join.