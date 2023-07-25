Teens taking part in the YWCA's summer enrichment camps give back to the Lima area through community service

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local summer camp for teens is focusing on community service and helping those in need.
The Summer Enrichment Camp is coordinated by YWCA volunteers and Our Daily Bread in Lima. The kids involved helped out by baking cookies and making and serving meals. They also put together goodie bags filled with various hygiene products and affirmations designed to uplift and encourage those on hand.
"It's a full day of community service, and it's something the kids need when they graduate. You need to be able to have some community service hours. So, this is a fun way with their friends to bake some cookies, bag some things, and then come down here and serve and give a smile to somebody who might not get a smile, just make somebody else's day, give back to the community, and helping," said Gwenda Bevis, YWCA youth coordinator.
Campers will also roll up their sleeves to clean up area parks later this month.