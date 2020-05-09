Telehealth services continue to rise across the United States

The Coronavirus has forced Americans to learn how to work and get an education from home. While those situations could be temporary, an increase of remote access to doctors and health professionals through telehealth could continue past the current restrictions that the COVID-19 outbreak has created.
Recently the Health Partners of Western Ohio was awarded over $700,000 from the federal government to expand telehealth services to their 16 locations in Ohio. During the COVID-19 outbreak, doctors communicating with patients through video chats and other means has become a more standard practice and Senator Rob Portman sees this as an important resource moving forward.
“This is an opportunity for people to stay within the safety of their homes and not to go through the hassle of having to travel. For some people, older people that is a big deal,” says Sen. Portman. “And so, after this coronavirus pandemic has passed, we are going to see more telehealth.”
The Health Partners of Western Ohio says in the last month they have changed 85% of their patient visits to telehealth and they are hoping to continue that service after the pandemic subsides.