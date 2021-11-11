Temple Christian hosts programs to honor veterans and active military members

Veterans and active military members were honored at Temple Christian on Thursday.
Temple Christian staff and students prepared a special presentation for the heroes that have served their country. The Star-Spangled Banner, as well as other patriotic songs, were sung by Temple Christian students.
Poems, prayers, and other readings were also held during the performance.
"Whether they are here or whether they are just represented, we want them to know that we are supportive of them and we are super thankful of what they did and their sacrifice for our country," said Linda Kiser, Temple Christian Elementary music teacher. "That's what we want to do, we want to show them appreciation from Temple Christian Elementary, High School, Faculty, Staff, here and we just want them to know that we are grateful for what they have done."