The City of Lima is warning motorist heading downtown over the next couple of days that they may have to make a detour.
The engineering department says the 100 block of East Market Street will be closed starting Tuesday, May 5th and runs through Thursday, May 7th.
The closure is because of the utility work being done as part of the Rhodes State College's downtown project.
People will be able to access the Lima Police Department lobby during the street closure, but drivers will have to find an alternative route to get around that area.
Media Release from Lima Engineering Department 5/4/20: The 100 block of East Market Street will be closed to traffic Tuesday, May 5th through Thursday, May 7th for utility work. Westbound traffic will be detoured via Union Street to the south or Central Avenue to the north. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Main Street at the traffic circle.
Access to the Lima Police Department lobby will be available, please park along Main Street or Union Street.
To avoid traffic disruption, it is advised to find an alternate route during this construction time period.