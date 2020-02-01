11th Annual Father Daughter Dance at the YMCA

What better way to get excited about Valentine's Day than a special father-daughter dance?
The Lima YMCA hosted their 11th annual Father Daughter Dance Saturday night. They all came dressed to the nines to have an evening filled with dancing, laughing, and snacks.
This night shows all the little girls how a man is supposed to treat a woman, and the girls get to spend an evening alone with their dads. The DJ played everyone's favorites and the dads didn’t let their daughters out-dance them.
Hopefully, this night served as a precious reminder of the bond between a man and his daughter.