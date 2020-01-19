Sunday night was the 40th Annual I Have a Dream Awards Banquet in Lima hosted by Councilman Derry Glenn.
This event honors and celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. and the ways that he paved the way for civil rights in our country. Several people received awards tonight for doing things in the community that keeps MLK’s dream alive.
Glenn says, “That’s something that Dr. Martin Luther King wants to see. He wanted to make a difference in the world, and the way you make a difference you show people you care about them. You’re there for them, you know, the mistakes you make in life, we’re not going to hold it against you.”
One of the winners of the I Have a Dream Award was Your Hometown Stations own Camri Nelson. The guest speaker at the awards was Bishop Donald Washington who came all the way from his home in Columbus to spread his word.
Monday (1/20/2020), Glenn is hosting the 10th annual MLK day walk. The walk starts at 2 pm tomorrow at the intersection of Reese and Holmes Ave.