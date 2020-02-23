Amateur archaeologists and artifact hobbyists alike joined together at Hog Creek in Ada on Sunday (2/23) for the 38th Annual Prehistoric Indian Artifact Show.
Indian Artifacts from over 4,000 years ago were displayed on every table with stories to be heard about each one. One man, Greg Shipley, says he found his first artifact on the farm he grew up on, and ever since this has been his hobby of choice. This prehistoric stone tool he has on display belonged to his neighbors at the next farm over when he was young, and it just recently landed in his possession.
Shipley says, “To have actually gotten something that I had seen and known of since I was about 12-years-old, it’s been a 53-year thrill of finally being the owner of it after waiting that long to acquire it."
Be on the lookout for next year’s artifact show which is always on the last Sunday of February.