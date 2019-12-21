8th grader organizes 2nd annual holiday 5K run for C.A.L.L food pantry

One young boy is giving back to the community one step at a time. A middle school boy in the Silver Lake neighborhood in Celina has organized his second 5K fundraiser, and this year his goals are set even higher.
Griffin Luebke is an 8th-grade student St. Mary’s with high ambition. Not only does he enjoy staying active, but he also likes giving back. And he has managed to get the whole community involved with him. Friends, teachers, family, and neighbors all showed up ready to race at the starting line in front of his home.
Jason Luebke, Griffin's dad, says his son has been excited to organize another race after his first. “Griffin has a really good heart, and you know he did the run last year for a fundraiser for the school and for the relay for life and so he kinda talked about it all year about doing it again this year. So he decided to raise money for C.A.L.L. Food pantry, he just thinks it’s a really good cause here in the area and we’re just really proud of the work that he does for it.”
Almost 50 runners signed up for the Santa Fun Run, and some even choose to donate and race virtually in another area. He also managed to get donations from all over the world. Last year he raised over $1,000, and this year his goal was $1,500. The last update of donations said he was just a couple hundred shy of that goal. And of course, medals and cookies were waiting at the finish line.