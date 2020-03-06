8th graders in Lima get a peek into their future with their visit to Lima Senior High

8th graders in the Lima City Schools toured through Lima Senior on Friday for a glance into their future.

8th graders in Lima get a peek into their future with their visit to Lima Senior High

Lima Senior’s Career Tech students got to show off their projects to the 8th graders during their visit to the school. The main purpose of the visit was to explore and experience the different programs in the high school and for the students to be able to meet some of the staff. The 8th graders got to see firsthand how many surprising and fun things Lima senior has to offer.

8th graders in Lima get a peek into their future with their visit to Lima Senior High

“I just saw their light bulbs go off in their head, saying ‘oh my gosh, this is something that I’m interested in. I had no idea that they had this,’” says Miss Miller, one of the 8th-grade teachers.

She also says that she hopes this visit to the school will make the transition easier for the students when they do enter high school next fall.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.