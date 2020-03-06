8th graders in Lima get a peek into their future with their visit to Lima Senior High

8th graders in the Lima City Schools toured through Lima Senior on Friday for a glance into their future.
Lima Senior’s Career Tech students got to show off their projects to the 8th graders during their visit to the school. The main purpose of the visit was to explore and experience the different programs in the high school and for the students to be able to meet some of the staff. The 8th graders got to see firsthand how many surprising and fun things Lima senior has to offer.
“I just saw their light bulbs go off in their head, saying ‘oh my gosh, this is something that I’m interested in. I had no idea that they had this,’” says Miss Miller, one of the 8th-grade teachers.
She also says that she hopes this visit to the school will make the transition easier for the students when they do enter high school next fall.