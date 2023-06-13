Press Release from That Place for Pets: Lima, OH, 06/13/2023 – That Place for Place for Pets is proud and excited to share that two of their trainers and dogs and two of their clients and dogs have qualified for and are competing in the 2023 American Kennel Club (AKC) Rally National Championship (RNC) held at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington, OH on June 16-17, 2023.
That Place for Pets trainers: Jo Ellen Gellart and Wave and Traci Bitler and Stella and That Place for Pets clients: Alexandra Bonnette and Star-Lord and Domino, and Ariel Bonnette and Vision will be among the competitors vying for division championships and the 2023 Rally National Champion. Jo Ellen Gellart explains, “I am so excited to be able to compete at a national event as a result of the hard work that Wave and I have done”. Gellert added, “Plus, being with my friends is a great bonus!”
840 of the top Rally dog and handler teams from all over the country will meet in Wilmington, OH to compete in the six distinct levels of Rally. Each Dog handler team will compete a minimum of three times over the wo day trial, with the highest total combined score winning their National Division.
To qualify for the RNC dog and handler teams compete during the qualifying period at Rally trials held throughout the country. During the qualifying period, the dog and handler teams must have earned a Rally title with at least three scores of 93 or more out of a possible 100 points. The 2023 Rally National Championship qualifying period was between December 1, 2021-November 30, 2022.
Rally obedience is a dog sport rooted in obedience. Unlike traditional obedience, instead of waiting for the judge's orders, in Rally, the dog and handler teams navigate the course of designated stations together, side by side, at their own pace. Each course has 10 to 20 signs that instruct the team what to do. Another difference between Rally and obedience is handlers can encourage their dogs during the course. AKC Rally is open to all dogs 6 months or older that have an AKC number, or a PAL/ILP or Canine Partner identification number issued by AKC. The team starts with 100 points, and the judge deducts points for mistakes. After qualifying three times, the dog earns a title, which appears after the dog's registered name. Each qualifying trial earned is known as a "leg".
The Rally National Championship competition will be live on Facebook and AKC.tv. Check Rally National Championship Facebook page or AKC.tv for viewing details.
Interested in learning more about Rally? Rally Classes are offered at That Place for Pets
