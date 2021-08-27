The 171st Allen County Fair seeing great attendance numbers

Even with the extreme heat and humidity attendance at the fair is on track with 2019 attendance which was their most profitable fair on record.
Fair officials say gate admission has been steady and with another full day of activities on Saturday they could meet or break 2019 attendance. This is the first fair without a manager with fair board members stepping up to fill that gap and while it’s been hard work, they say it has paid off.
Fair Board President Brad Core says, “It’s been a group effort to fill that gap. It is certainly a large gap to fill. Everybody stepped up, met the challenge and things are going smoothly as a result.”
Core says they are still taking applications for the fair manager position and hope to have one named by the end of September.