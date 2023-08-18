The 173rd Allen County Fair is officially underway for all to enjoy

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fair has kicked off its 173rd year with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the start of the festivities.
The fair opened at 4 p.m. today and will run until Saturday, August 26th. Children aged six and under can enter for free, while those without a pass must pay $10. You can buy all-day ride wristbands for $30, but on Monday, August 21st, they will be discounted to $17. Alternatively, you can purchase individual ride tickets for $1.50 each or packs of 20 for $25. With a wide variety of events planned, there's something for the whole family to enjoy at this year's fair!
"We're really excited about the 173rd Allen County Fair. Tonight we kick off the fair with micro wrestling, and tomorrow night is our big night for our concert with Hardy. We have a lot of free entertainment here on the ground, so please come out and enjoy the Allen County Fair!" said Jennifer Mason, a member of the fair board.
If you want to learn more about the fair this year, please visit allencofair.com for additional information.