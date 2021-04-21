The 20th Jefferson Awards ceremony going virtual on Your Hometown Stations Facebook page

Thursday evening will mark the 20th Jefferson Awards presentation in the Lima region and you can see it virtually on Your Hometown Stations Facebook page.
The streaming event will go more in-depth with the 12 award winners about their commitment to community service and volunteerism. While COVID-19 is still keeping the ceremony from being live and in-person organizers have planned a special evening individual for the winners.
Executive Director or the United Way of Greater Lima Derick Stemen explains, “We’re going to be delivering meals to each of their homes and each home is going to have a watch party and be able to just truly recognize them for all they do for our community."
Tune in April 21 at 7 pm on our Facebook page to find out who will be representing our region at the National Jefferson Awards in Washington D.C.