The 4th annual Freedom Truck Meet puts the pedal to the metal at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds just in time for Father's Day

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Folks from all over the Midwest are racing to Van Wert County for a special Father's Day weekend event. Our Madison Kenjura has the story.
"The event runs from Friday, June 16th to Sunday, June 18th, which is actually a pack-up-and-go day. So, most of the events are happening Friday the 16th and Saturday the 17th. It's a great Father's Day activity for friends and family in the area. It's a fun truck enthusiast event where the proceeds get donated back to Riley Children's Hospital," explained Marie Miller, Van Wert County Fairgrounds marketing manager.
The fourth annual Freedom Truck Meet has begun at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds located at 1055 S Washington St, Van Wert, OH 45891.
The weekend truck meet is designed for truck enthusiasts but boasts fun for the entire family.
"We have the dirt drags; then we have monster truck rides for the kids that go both Friday and Saturday. We actually, during the dirt drag, take an intermission, and we have power wheels racing for the kids in the infield for them to feel like they're actually taking part in it. We have a lot of food vendors and stuff like that, a lot of cool trucks, really anything and everything. We got a couple of monster trucks on the ground; we have semis, some hot rods, and we got a little bit of everything," stated Cole Becher, founder of the Freedom Truck Meet.
There will also be other activities such as a Show & Shine, Power Wheels racing, and meet and greets with industry influencers like Chelsey Marie from 1225, Truck Master Diesel, Wrench Works, Freed Diesel, Cole Motors, and many others who are co-hosting the event. In collaboration with the organizers of the meet, their goal is to establish a fair and inclusive exhibition for all attendees.
"We try to work with, you know, our vendors and the general admission people to come in and we're trying to make this show the way that truck shows used to be. Nowadays, you know, the big names go in there, and those are the guys that are basically going to run the show, to where here, everyone's pretty much treated as equals no matter if you have a big name, if you don't have a big name, no matter what kind of a truck you have, whether it's rusted out, if it's show ready, so that's what makes us a little different from other places," explained Blake Miller, volunteer.
Event organizers are dedicating the 2023 Freedom Truck meet to Ryane Cooper, also known as @useless6.7 on TikTok and Instagram, who passed away in 2022 after battling cancer. To honor Cooper, a special Show & Shine Award will be presented during the event.
The fourth Annual Freedom Tuck Meet will end Sunday, June 18th.