The additional COVID-19 unemployment benefit runs out Friday July 31st nationwide

Friday, the additional COVID-19 unemployment benefits end across the nation.
Many people receiving the 600 dollar payment due to losing their job because of the pandemic will revert to standard unemployment payments. Ohio Means Jobs Allen County encourages those individuals to take advantage of their services to find a new job. There are currently 17-hundred jobs available within a 10-mile radius of Lima with various pay scales. Ohio Means Jobs can also help you get your finances in order by creating a budget to get you through.
Joe Patton Executive Director of Ohio Means Jobs Allen County says, “To help people be successful is how to budget; separate wants from needs and maybe even cut something out for the time being. Again, get your budget on the positive side to the point we even like to help encourage people to have an emergency fund and start saving up for that emergency fund for events like we just had. So, you’re not caught off guard so much.”
You can call Ohio Means Jobs Allen County at 419-999-0360.