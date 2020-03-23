The Allen County Child Support Enforcement Agency

The Allen County Child Support Enforcement Agency (ACCSEA) is committed to providing our customers the best services possible while protecting your health and safety during the COVID-19 outbreak.  In accordance with directives from the Governor, Local Officials and Health Experts to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the ACCSEA will be implementing the following procedures:

 1, Our lobby is currently CLOSED but the Agency remains open with limited staff to answer calls through our call center.  Please use the drop-off box in the immediate entrance of the Agency for payments and document drop-off.  We encourage the use of the following means of payment during this outbreak: 

  • Payment by phone to the ACCSEA call center 419 224-7133 Opt. 6
  • or CSPC 1-888-965-2676 Option 5
  • Payment by check or money order mailed to Ohio CSPC P.O. Box 182372, Columbus, OH  43218-2372.  Please make sure to include your case number,  order number and last four digits of your Social Security Number on your check/money order
  • Payment through the CSPC Internet Payment Website at https://oh.smartchildsupport.com 

2. Requests for pay records may be made through the call center.

3.   For case questions and information, please call the Agency at 419 224-7133 Option 6 or send a message via the Child Support Customer Service web portal at https://childsupport.ohio.gov/login.jsf

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.

 

