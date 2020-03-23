The Allen County Child Support Enforcement Agency (ACCSEA) is committed to providing our customers the best services possible while protecting your health and safety during the COVID-19 outbreak. In accordance with directives from the Governor, Local Officials and Health Experts to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the ACCSEA will be implementing the following procedures:
1, Our lobby is currently CLOSED but the Agency remains open with limited staff to answer calls through our call center. Please use the drop-off box in the immediate entrance of the Agency for payments and document drop-off. We encourage the use of the following means of payment during this outbreak:
- Payment by phone to the ACCSEA call center 419 224-7133 Opt. 6
- or CSPC 1-888-965-2676 Option 5
- Payment by check or money order mailed to Ohio CSPC P.O. Box 182372, Columbus, OH 43218-2372. Please make sure to include your case number, order number and last four digits of your Social Security Number on your check/money order
- Payment through the CSPC Internet Payment Website at https://oh.smartchildsupport.com
2. Requests for pay records may be made through the call center.
3. For case questions and information, please call the Agency at 419 224-7133 Option 6 or send a message via the Child Support Customer Service web portal at https://childsupport.ohio.gov/login.jsf.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.