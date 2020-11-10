The Allen County Children Services introduced new board members at meeting

The Allen County Children Services held a special board meeting to introduce some fresh faces Tuesday evening.

The Allen County Children Services introduced new board members at meeting

During the meeting, the board discussed who had interest in joining certain committees, along with introducing themselves. The Allen County Commissioners were tasked with appointing 4 new board members. They appointed Michael Mullen, Carlene Huston-Kinworthy, Nadia Lampton, Kimberly LaPoint to serve. The addition of the 4 board members will help to rebuild the board and continue their mission to serve children in Allen County.

The Allen County Children Services introduced new board members at meeting

Jason Stolly, Allen County Children Services Interim Board President said, “We are excited to build our board back up. We have some quality individuals that have just joined the board and we are excited to have them help out the agency. They are going to bring great things to the table. Looking forward to all the qualities and talents they bring.”

Next Tuesday will be their first official board meeting.

 

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Cameron Saliga, from Middlefield, Ohio, a short distance from Cleveland. I recently graduated from Ohio University in May of 2019 with my Bachelors of Science in Meteorology.