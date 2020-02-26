The Allen County Engineer's Office prepares for snow

Snow has hit the area and the Lima-area expects to get even more Wednesday night. The Allen County Engineer's Office has been working throughout the day to get the roads ready.
Plow trucks were out early Wednesday morning treating the roads. So far the snow has been melting as it falls on the roadways. But the Lima-area is expected to get about one to two more inches of snow Wednesday night. The Engineer's Office doesn't expect the snow event to be anything out the ordinary. But the roadway superintendent says the night crew will be ready.
“We’ve got our normal night crew coming in,” said Daren Leis, Allen County Engineer’s Office roadway superintendent. "They will make the calls as far as whether we start early in the morning which anticipate icy roads in the morning so we’ll probably be out early."
As always, Leis says drivers should give the trucks some space while out working on the roads.