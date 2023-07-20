The Allen County Museum to host first-ever free movie night

Update from the Allen County Historical Society and Museum's Facebook page: MOVIE NIGHT CANCELLED. We are sorry to announce that we will need to cancel the Allen County Museum's Movie on the Lawn Tonight. With the incoming weather and threat of high winds we feel it is safer to reschedule. We hope you will consider joining us on a better night for the movie.
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Museum Historical Society and Museum is hosting its first-ever movie night.
At 8 p.m. tonight, families can gather on the museum lawn by the log cabin for a showing of "The Secret Life of Pets". Those interested should bring blankets or chairs as desired for seating. Free tours of the MacDonell House will be offered, and people can explore the log cabin, as well. The museum itself will not be open, though.
"We have not tried this before, but we wanted to be able to bring people into the museum area to get familiar with it. We want families to know that we're here. We have a beautiful children's area. The Children's Garden is out there, plus everything else that they can see and do here," said Donna Collins, event planner for the Allen County Historical Society and Museum.
In the event of rain, people can check the Allen County Historical Society and Museum's Facebook page for updates on the event's status.