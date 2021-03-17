The Allen County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying persons of interest

The Allen County Sheriff Office needs your help identifying persons of interest in a break-ins.
The Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau would like to speak with the people driving this vehicle, a late 1990’s to early 2000’s green Honda Civic With a loud exhaust and missing the passenger rear hubcap. Law enforcement would like to speak to them about break-ins that occurred in the Harrod area on Monday and Tuesday. If you can identify the individuals, contact Detective Kirk at 419-905-5212 or Detective Hanjora at 419-905-6499.