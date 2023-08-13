The annual parade kicks off fair week in Allen County

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It’s that time of season, it’s that time of year, the Allen County Fair is kicking off this week, and what better way to get it started than with a parade.
There were over 150 units and 82 of them being floats rolling and marching down Main Street in Lima Sunday afternoon for the 2023 edition of the Allen County Fair parade. High School bands and four h clubs from across the county joined first responders and organizations on the parade route. The whole event just gives the public just a glance of the variety of things at the fairgrounds in one of the biggest county fairs in the state.
“This is a great opportunity to showcase the local youth in Allen County. A lot of our junior fair and royalty as well, to kind of reward them for all the hard work they put in to make this happen,” says Troy Elwer, Promotions & Operations Manager, Allen County Fairgrounds.
The ribbon cutting to start the 2023 Allen County Fair is Friday, August 18th at 4 pm.