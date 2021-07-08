The Auglaize County Fair will be back to normal after being scaled down

The Auglaize County Fair is fast approaching, and fair officials are ready to bring everything back this year after having the fair scaled back in 2020.
The fair will run from August 1st through the 7th. Last year, because of the pandemic, the fair was reduced to just the junior fair animal competitions and harness racing. But all the staples are back this year, including the cheerleading competition, demolition derby, and the tractor pull, plus a few new things.
“We got some new acts coming in,” says Ed Doenges, Secretary/Manager Auglaize County Fair. “The Ready Go Dog Show coming in, we got some different type of music coming in. A few new things and a lot of the favorites.”
If you head out to a county fair, it is a little bit of a different atmosphere, than other summer events.
“You know it’s a fair, it’s a little bit different atmosphere,” adds Doenges. “You can go to a festival and picnic every weekend, but when you come to a fair you got the livestock, you got the junior fair kids working on their projects whether it’s a sewing or it’s an animal or whatever. There is just so much more excitement that goes along with that you don’t see at an average picnic.”
For more information on the fair log on to https://auglaizecountyfair.org/.
To see the full schedule of events at the 2021 Auglaize County Fair, click on the PDF below: