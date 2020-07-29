The "Black History 101 Mobile Museum" coming to Lima Public Library

Area residents will get to see rare artifacts and publications as the “Black History 101 Mobile Museum” makes its way to the Lima Public Library.
This Friday, July 31st, the library will host this one of a kind event. Created by Doctor Khalid el-Hakim, it includes more than 7,000 artifacts providing a look into Black American history from slavery to the present day. Library staff says at a time when open conversations about race and social justice are happening, the exhibit is timely.
Dani Hollar, Head of Reference Services explains, “We know this is something our community finds important and is interested in. We are very happy to connect with the Black History Mobile Museum and bring them to the library with the help of the Lima Library Association.”
Following COVID-19 protocol you are asked to call 419-228-5113 to set a 30-minute time slot where you can view the exhibit. The times are from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.