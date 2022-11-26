The Blaze of Light brings Bluffton alive a Christmas time

Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Windy. High 55F. Winds SE shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Additional rainfall amounts between 0.50" and 0.75". Winds could gust as high as 40 mph..
Bluffton, OH (WLIO) - You know it is the Christmas season when Bluffton comes alive with lights. Bluffton Chamber of Commerce flipped the switch on the 36th Blaze of Lights Saturday night. New this year, the RTA Trolley was on hand to take people around to look at various lights and animatronics displays in the town. Plus, there was an after-party with food, drinks, and music. Children got to get their picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. But the highlight of the night is when the Ream display at the Presbyterian Church is lit for the season, and organizers say this is one event that just brings everyone together.
“The Blaze is extremely important for the community. It brings everybody together. It’s Thanksgiving weekend, so you have people coming back home for the weekend to visit,” says Jim Enneking, Ex. Dir. Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce. “A lot of friends get back together. A lot of families are getting together and it’s kind of the kickoff for the Christmas season.”
If you would like to check out The Blaze of Lights, the display at the Bluffton Presbyterian Church and all of the decorated homes around town will be up through Christmas.
